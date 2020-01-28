Analysts Set Expectations for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOP. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $563.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

