Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 163,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

