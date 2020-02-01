Analysts Set Expectations for Heartland Financial USA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.01. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds