Analysts Set Expectations for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFC. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

