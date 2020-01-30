Analysts Set Expectations for Tripadvisor Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the travel company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 12.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,286 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after buying an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

