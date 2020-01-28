Analysts Set Expectations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $785.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

