Analysts Set Expectations for Vocera Communications Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vocera Communications in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $681.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 48.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

