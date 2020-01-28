Analysts Set Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Target Price at $40.82

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTSV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of FTSV stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

