Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $107.50

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. 460,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,295. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?