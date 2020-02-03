Analysts Set Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target at $13.97

Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 107,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?