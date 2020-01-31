Analysts Set Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) PT at $30.60

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:GBX opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $816.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,565,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

