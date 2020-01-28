Analysts Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT at $20.00

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

GHL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,378. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.52 million, a P/E ratio of -178.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

