Analysts Set Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 148.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

