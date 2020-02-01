Analysts Set Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $146.94

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.88.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 38.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

