Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.98.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 14,859,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,972. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

