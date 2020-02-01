Analysts Set Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT at $6.81

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

ICLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 179,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

