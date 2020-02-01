Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $616.67

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $616.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,224.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $559.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $591.82 and a 200-day moving average of $549.71. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

