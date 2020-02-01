Analysts Set istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Price Target at $17.00

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

STAR stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $900.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.68. istar has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.65 million. istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that istar will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in istar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,024,000 after buying an additional 481,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in istar by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in istar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in istar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in istar during the 2nd quarter worth $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

