Analysts Set Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

