Analysts Set Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

LNDC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 37,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

