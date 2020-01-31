Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) PT at $154.29

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.92.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $126.08. 403,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after buying an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lear by 482.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 343,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,489,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

