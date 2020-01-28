Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 291

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.83).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 306.70 ($4.03) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

In related news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Insiders purchased a total of 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

