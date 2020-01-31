Analysts Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT at $8.33

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

LXRX stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

