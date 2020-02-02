Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $71.57

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

