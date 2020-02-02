Analysts Set Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Price Target at $5.42

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ LONE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 88,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

