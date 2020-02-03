Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $96.40

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,417. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

