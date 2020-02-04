Analysts Set Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Target Price at $124.19

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.23. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $122.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after acquiring an additional 658,472 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

