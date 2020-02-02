Analysts Set Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) PT at $50.29

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Metlife by 6,954.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,646,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 68.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after buying an additional 487,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume