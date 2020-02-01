Analysts Set Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $44.73

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Momo by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 583,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 118,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. Momo has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

