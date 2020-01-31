Analysts Set Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) PT at $31.00

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:NBL opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

