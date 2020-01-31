Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price at $4.85

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. DZ Bank downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

