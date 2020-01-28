Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $227.16

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $240.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

