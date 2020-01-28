Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $74.54

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $74.00 on Friday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

