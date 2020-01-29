Analysts Set Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target at $16.00

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 490,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orange by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 642,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orange has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

