Analysts Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) PT at $3.94

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

OESX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770,884 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 398,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $148.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

