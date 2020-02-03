Analysts Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $19.61

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 795,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,449,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 339.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 794,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $8,074,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?