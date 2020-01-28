Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $94.60

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,344. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 232.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,455,000 after buying an additional 1,232,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,750,000 after buying an additional 723,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

