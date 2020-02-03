Analysts Set Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target at $17.00

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,811. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,271. The company has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.54. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

