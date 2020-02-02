Analysts Set Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) PT at $40.67

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,567 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at about $5,289,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier by 39.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 688,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,543. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

