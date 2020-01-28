Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $96.83

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.83.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 942,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,347. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $97.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,316 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 170,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 78.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

