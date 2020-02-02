Analysts Set Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.73.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Boynton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,156.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100,542 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

