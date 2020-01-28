Analysts Set Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) PT at $223.00

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Raytheon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after buying an additional 212,361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.06. 1,238,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.70. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

