Analysts Set Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $195.78

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

ROK stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.92. The stock had a trading volume of 835,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,113. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

