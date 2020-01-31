Analysts Set Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $375.55

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,777,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $389.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.62 and its 200 day moving average is $356.35. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $282.74 and a 12 month high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio