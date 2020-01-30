Analysts Set Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $87.00

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,134,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $9,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $9,567,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $6,076,000.

Shares of SAIA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 205,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

