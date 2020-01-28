Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) PT at $24.57

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 63,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

NYSE:SC opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

