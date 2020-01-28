Analysts Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $157.20

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.20.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE SRE opened at $158.54 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $160.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,035,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?