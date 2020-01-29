Analysts Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Price Target at $6.88

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

SILV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

