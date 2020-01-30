Analysts Set SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target at $24.67

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 29,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $320.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 72.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

