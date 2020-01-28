Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) PT at $6.00

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $123,389,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $23,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

